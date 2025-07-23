Indian medical team arrive in Dhaka to treat plane crash victims: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on late Wednesday night announced that a team of two Indian specialists and a nursing assistant landed in Dhaka to help with the treatment of the victims of the plane crash tragedy of July 21 in Dhaka.

The team is scheduled to begin with their work from Thursday, which mirrors Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to assist the region as the tragedy struck.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "This evening (July 23), a team of two Indian specialists and a nursing assistant from two of India's topmost burn injury treatment hospitals Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi landed in Dhaka to help with the treatment of the victims of the plane crash tragedy of 21 July in Dhaka. They will begin their work at a designated hospital treating these patients from tomorrow morning. Their visit follows PM Narendra Modi's assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragedy."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1948065756580843914

The team arrived in Dhaka to provide support for burn victims of the recent fighter jet crash in the Diabari area of Bangladesh's capital.

"The medical team has landed", an official of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka told ANI.

"Doctors have come from the top burn treatment specialized hospitals in India - Ram Monohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi," he added.

According to the Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Press Wing, the death toll in the crash incident has risen to 29, and 69 people were injured. Most of the students were admitted to various hospitals in the capital, Dhaka. Among the injured were teachers, school staff, firefighters, police officers, army personnel, and civilians, including domestic workers and electricians

Death toll may rise again, as among the injured, 25 patients have serious conditions with burn injury, a doctor said.

On July 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

