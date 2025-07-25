Indian medical team provides critical inputs for treatment methodology of burn patients in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 25 : A visiting Indian medical team has provided critical inputs for treatment methodology of patients injured in a fighter jet crash in Bangladesh, Indian High Commission in Dhaka said on Friday.

"The Indian Medical Team currently visiting Bangladesh continued their mission to provide medical support to Bangladesh authorities for treatment of critically injured patients in the aftermath of the plane crash of July 21 at Milestone School and College in Dhaka", said the statement posted on Facebook page of Indian High Commission, Dhaka.

"Today, the team held the second round of consultations with doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, visited some of the patients and observed their prognosis," it added.

"The team further deliberated management protocols with the doctors at the Institute and provided critical inputs for treatment methodology," the statement said.

https://x.com/ihcdhaka/status/1948754847261753615

A medical team on Wednesday evening arrived in Dhaka to support burn victims of the recent fighter jet crash in the Diabari area of Bangladesh's capital.

According to the Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Press Wing, the death toll in the crash incident has risen to 33 and 50 injured, mostly students were admitted to various hospitals in capital, Dhaka. Injured other were teachers, school staff, firefighters, police, army, maids, electricians, and others.

The death toll may rise again, as among the injured, 25 patients have serious conditions with burn injury, a doctor said.

On July 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

The jet was being piloted by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagor, who had also died in the crash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor