Indian Mission in New York takes pledge on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

New York [US], October 31 : Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to officials of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York.

Ambassador Harish and the officials reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the unity, integrity, and security of India.

The details of the event was shared on the social media platform, X.

#IndiaAtUN PR @AmbHarishP administered #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pledge to officials of @IndiaUNNewyork. PR and the officials reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the unity, integrity, and security of India. pic.twitter.com/CvW8qR9y4F — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 30, 2024

Every year, on October 31, India observes National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. This significant day commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence and the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India.

Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India." National Unity Day serves as a reminder of his efforts to unite the diverse princely states into a single nation and fosters a spirit of solidarity among the people of India.

National Unity Day serves as a reminder of the values that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel embodied, unity, integrity, and inclusiveness. In a country as diverse as India, with myriad cultures, languages, and religions, fostering a sense of unity is essential for national progress.

The day encourages citizens to reflect on the importance of coming together to overcome challenges, celebrate diversity, and promote harmony.

The Indian Mission regularly organises events to promote elements of Indian culture abroad.

The Mission also interacts with various stakeholders and the UN bodies to discuss the multifaceted engagements India has with other member countries of the United Nations.

Recently on Wednesday, India's Mission to the UN had also hosted a program to commemorate Ayurveda Day 2024.

On October 29, Ambassador Harish had also administered the Integrity Pledge to all officials of the Indian mission.

