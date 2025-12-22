Indian missions worldwide observe World Meditation Day emphasising peace, global harmony

Accra, Dec 22 Several Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrated World Meditation Day, highlighting the timeless relevance of meditation in fostering inner peace, emotional well-being, and social harmony.

In 2024, the United Nations General Assembly declared December 21 as World Meditation Day to underline the importance of mindfulness and inner harmony in human life.

Marking the occasion in Ghana, the Indian High Commission in Accra organised a unified meditation session reaffirming the importance of meditation in promoting physical and mental well-being, recalling the right of every individual to the highest attainable standard of health.

The session held at the Chancery of the Indian High Commission was organised by the Art of Living and brought together participants in a shared moment of stillness and reflection.

“Celebrating World Meditation Day for the second consecutive year, the event highlighted our collective responsibility to focus on what unites us and to foster peace, balance, and harmony in our lives and communities. Through inner transformation, meditation continues to be a powerful path toward sustainable peace for our shared global home,” the Indian High Commission in Accra posted on X on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Guayana, the Indian High Commission and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Georgetown, in association with Brahma Kumaris Guyana, celebrated World Meditation Day, underlining the benefits of meditation for emotional, mental, and physical well-being.

According to the Indian High Commission in Georgetown, the event was attended by members of the Indian community and diaspora, comprising Yoga and meditation enthusiasts, which included a brief meditation session conducted by Sister Kinnari of Brahma Kumaris in Guyana.

The Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Amit Telang, emphasized the utility of mediation in promoting global peace and harmony.

In Congo, the Indian Embassy, in collaboration with Kinshasa Sky Yoga Centre, organised a meditation session at the Congo Hindu Mandal Temple in Kinshasa.

According to the Indian Embassy, Lakshmi Chidambaram, meditation instructor of Kinshasa Sky Yoga Centre, conducted the meditation session.

Addressing the gathering, Chidambaram spoke about “Why we do Meditation”, explained about different forms of yoga, and highlighted the importance of meditation in bringing peace, prosperity, and happiness in our lives.

Indian Ambassador to Congo, V. Venkataraman, felicitated Chidambaram for hosting the meditation session. Several members of the Indian Diaspora, diplomatic corps, and friends of India attended the meditation session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor