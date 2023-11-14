Indian national arrives in Cairo after being evacuated from Gaza

Cairo [Egypt], November 14 : Indian Ambassador to Egypt Ajit Gupte on Tuesday received an Indian national who arrived safely in Cairo after being evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

Lubna Nazir Shaboo further expressed gratitude to the Indian embassy in Cairo, the Indian embassy in Israel and the Representative Office of India in Ramallah.

The Indian embassy in Cairo also noted that Lubna and her family are in good health.

Sharing on social media X, the Indian embassy in Cairo stated, "Amb @AjitVGupte received Mrs Lubna Nazir Shaboo, Indian national who has just arrived safely in Cairo, after being evacuated from Gaza. She and her family are in good health. Mrs Lubna expressed deep gratitude to @indembcairo , @indemtel and @ROIRamallah for their assistance."

Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said, thousands of civilians crossed the Rafah border crossing, which reopened on Tuesday last week to facilitate the passage of foreign nationals and wounded Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt.

In a video posted by the COGAT on X, thousands of civilians were seen crossing the border to save their lives amid Israel Hamas war in the region.

It shared the video saying, "Happening now: Thousands pass through the evacuation corridor the @IDF opened for civilians in northern Gaza to move southwards."

A total of 114 foreign nationals have been evacuated from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing so far on Tuesday, CNN reported quoting an Egyptian border official.

The Rafah border crossing is the only access point in and out of Gaza that is not controlled by Israel. Last week, an agreement was reached to allow foreign passport holders and critically injured civilians to depart through Rafah.

Ambulances from the Egyptian Red Crescent were on standby near the border, ready to transport wounded Palestinians to hospitals. Additionally, the General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza announced that the Rafah crossing had opened for foreign nationals and Egyptian citizens listed as of November 1. Only those on the list are permitted to cross.

