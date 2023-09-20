Indian nationals, students in Canada advised to exercise caution amid strain in relations

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Indian nationals, students in Canada and those planning on travelling to the country have been advised to exercise caution amid the recent strain in relations between the two countries.

Indian nationals and Indian students in Canada are advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen growing anti-India activities, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

Indian students in Canada have been particularly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

Indian nationals and students in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident, as per the MEA

This comes amid growing tensions between India, Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Najjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

The MEA said in view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution.

Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda, as per the MEA release.

MEA said India’s High Commission, Consulates General in Canada will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.

Canadian PM Trudeau on Monday claimed that his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of Khalistan Tiger force chief Hardeep Nijjar.

This was followed by the expulsion of an Indian Diplomat from Canada.

On Tuesday India responded rejecting the allegations of the Canadian PM calling them 'absurd' and 'motivated'. This was followed by the expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat from India.

