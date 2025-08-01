Indian Naval Ships arrive in Manila, strengthen maritime cooperation with Philippines

Manila, Aug 1 Underscoring the strong and growing maritime ties, Indian Naval Ships INS Delhi, INS Shakti, and INS Kiltan were accorded a warm welcome by the Philippines Navy personnel as they arrived in Manila on Friday.

Commanded by Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF), the Indian naval ships are in the Philippines as part of the Indian Navy’s ongoing operational deployment to South East Asia. In a statement, Ministry of Defence stated, "The visit is a testimony to Indian Navy’s commitment to strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific."

During the port call, several harbour interactions are scheduled between the navies of India and Philippines. These include operational planning discussions, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), cross-deck visits and other professional and social engagements aimed at enhancing mutual learning and interoperability.

Upon arrival, Rear Admiral interacted with local media representatives, highlighting the shared commitment of two nations towards maintaining stability, and maritime security. He stressed the importance of such deployments in promoting understanding, trust, and cooperation among friendly maritime forces.

"The visits reaffirms the strategic importance of the event and the high-level engagement with the Philippine Navy, representing India’s maritime outreach in the region," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During the visit, the navies of India and Philippines will also participate in a bilateral maritime exercise, focusing on joint manoeuvres and communication protocols to improve preparedness, build mutual trust and strengthen operational synergy in the maritime domain.

Meanwhile, Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr is set to undertake a State Visit to India from August 4 to 8 with an aim to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including defence and maritime security. This will be his first visit to India since assuming office.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Marcos will be accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers, senior officials, dignitaries, and business representatives. Apart from engagements in New Delhi, the President will also visit Bengaluru before concluding his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Marcos are scheduled to hold bilateral talks on August 5. The visiting leader will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to call on him as well.

India and the Philippines established diplomatic relations in November 1949. Since then, the two countries have built a strong partnership in areas such as trade and investment, defence, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and digital technologies. Both sides also collaborate closely at the regional level, particularly through India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

"India's relations with the Philippines are an integral pillar of our 'Act East' Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and our vision of the Indo-Pacific. The forthcoming State Visit of President Marcos, coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations," the MEA said.

