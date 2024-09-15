Indian Navy sends humanitarian aid to Yagi-affected Myanmar

New Delhi [India], September 15 : The Indian Navy on Sunday commenced preparations to deploy humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in response to the devastating flash floods in Myanmar. Several regions across the country have been severely impacted by Typhoon Yagi, originating from the South China Sea, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday.

Eastern Naval Command, in co-coordination with Eastern Fleet and other supporting unitsBase Victualling Yard (BVY), Material Organization, and INHS Kalyanihas successfully completed the overnight loading of HADR pallets, including HADR gears, drinking water, victualling rations, medicines, etc.on an Indian naval warship destined from Visakhapatnam for HADR operations in Yangon, the ministry said.

This rapid mobilisation comes despite the short notice, showcasing the Navy's ability to swiftly respond to humanitarian crises in the region, it added.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that as a part of Operation Sadbhav, the government has dispatched humanitarian aid to Myanmar, Vietnam, and Laos.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday deployed its C-17 Globemaster aircraft to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations in Vietnam (Hanoi) following the severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi.

Loading and coordination were carried out by the C-17 team at Hindan Air Force Station. 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns for Vietnam.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said, "India launches Operation Sadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos. 10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard Indian Navy INS Satpura today. @IAF_MCC is carrying 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam. 10 tons of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags for Laos."

