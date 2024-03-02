Indian Navy set to commission INS Jatayu naval base in Lakshadweep, to enhance operational capability

New Delhi [India], March 2 : The Indian Navy is all set to commission the naval detachment in Minicoy as INS Jatayu in the presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, on March 6.

The event marks an important milestone in the Navy's resolve to incrementally augment security infrastructure at the strategically important Lakshadweep Islands.

Naval Detachment Minicoy was set up in the early 1980s under the operational command of Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshadweep).

Minicoy is the southernmost island of Lakshadweep, which straddles the vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs). The establishment of an independent naval unit with the requisite infrastructure and resources will enhance the overall operational capability of the Indian Navy in the islands.

The base will enhance operational reach and facilitate the Indian Navy's operational effort towards anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea. It will also augment the Indian Navy's capability as the first responder in the region and augment connectivity with the mainland.

The establishment of a naval base is in line with the Government of India's focus on the comprehensive development of islands.

INS Jatayu is the second naval base in Lakshadweep after INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti.

With the commissioning of INS Jatayu, the Indian Navy will strengthen its foothold in the Lakshadweep islands and along with extending operational surveillance, reach and sustenance, it will usher in a new era of capacity building and comprehensive development of the island territories.

Notably, the Indian Navy is also going to hold its commanders' conference on board the twin aircraft carriers, including INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, where they will be undertaking high-tempo operations like taking off from one carrier and landing at the other, along with participation from other warships and submarines in the carrier battle groups, defence officials told ANI.

The Indian Navy is also going to formally commission the multirole helicopter MH-60 Romeo at Kochi in the next week, they said.

The Indian Navy is also going to demonstrate for the first time the twin carrier operations in the areas near Lakshadweep. This would be the first time, after the induction of INS Vikrant, that the Navy would be carrying out the operations of the two aircraft carriers together.

