Indian parliamentary delegation led by LS Speaker to visit Vietnam, Cambodia from April 19 to 25

The Indian parliamentary delegations led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit Vietnam and Cambodia from April 19 to April 25.

As per an official statement, Birla will visit Vietnam from April 19 to 21. The delegation accompanying him consists of MPs CP Joshi, Riti Pathak, Rahul Ramesh Shewale, Rajani Patil, Harnath Singh Yadav, Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel, and Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh.

During the three-day visit to Vietnam, Birla will call on Chairman of Vietnam National Assembly VuongDinh Hue and Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc. He will also lay a wreath at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and will meet the Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City, Ngyuen Van Nen. He will also attend a community-cum business event at Ho Chi Minh City on April 21.

Following his visit to Vietnam, Birla will leave for Cambodia on April 22. The delegation accompanying him to Cambodia consists of MPs Ravneet Singh, Saroj Pandey, Locket Chatterjee, Sarmistha Kumari Sethi, Dr Santanu Sen, and Utpal Kumar Singh, Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh.

On his arrival at National Assembly Palace on April 22, the lower house Speaker will be received by Cambodia National Assembly President Heng Samrin. Later, he will inspect the Guard of Honour. During his four-day visit to Cambodia from April 22 to 25, Birla will call on Heng Samrin and the President of the Senate Say Chhum.

Birla and members of the delegation will also visit Ta Prohm Temple, Bayon temple, Banteay Srei Temple, and Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia.

( With inputs from ANI )

