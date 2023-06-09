Indian passengers stranded in Magadan express gratitude to Russian authorities for assistance

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Indian passengers stranded in Russia's Magadan have expressed their gratitude to the Russian authorities for their assistance after a reserve flight on Thursday transported all passengers to San Francisco.

An Air India ferry flight that was moved from Mumbai to pick up passengers stranded for nearly two days in Russia's Magadan on Thursday landed safely in San Francisco.

On Tuesday, an Air India flight, headed to San Francisco from New Delhi with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted to Magadan in Russia after a technical issue with one of its engines.

The Russian Embassy on Friday tweeted: "After a technical problem forced an @airindia plane to make an emergency landing in #Magadan, a reserve flight transported all passengers and crew to #SanFrancisco. Passengers from #India expressed their gratitude for the assistance provided by the #Russia'n people."

A video released by the embassy shows a passenger on board the ferry flight before its departure from Magadan. The passenger says: "So, we have safely boarded the flight, and the flight is about to leave and all the passengers are very happy that we are going to meet our families soon. And I would especially like to thank the Russian government and the Russian people and the place where we stayed."

"From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of all our passengers, I would like to thank each and every one for providing their support and all the services. And really I am very happy to meet my family. So, hope everything goes well. And thank you so much for having us here. And I really appreciate it. From all the passengers, I would like to say thank you. Thank you so much," the passenger said.

Air India in a tweet said: "All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other necessary support."

In a statement on Thursday morning, the airline said it had mobilised additional on-ground support at the destination to carry out the smooth clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival.

Air India has said that it will refund journey fare and provide a voucher for future travel to passengers who were stranded for nearly two days in Magadan after their New Delhi-San Francisco flight was diverted to the Russian city following a technical snag in one of its engines.

In a letter to the passengers, the airline said that the pilots received an indication of low oil pressure in one engine and out of caution, they elected to land the aircraft at a nearby airport.

"Please allow me to sincerely apologise, on behalf of Air India, for the extended delay in bringing you to San Francisco. As you are all too aware, the aircraft encountered a technical issue whereby the pilots received an indication of low oil pressure in one engine. Out of caution, they elected to land the aircraft at a nearby airport rather than continue the journey," the letter said.

