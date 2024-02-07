Indian student brutally attacked in Chicago, Indian mission assures assistance

Chicago [US], February 7 : In yet another distressing incident, an Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago on Tuesday (local time).

Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago has stated that it is in touch with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India.

The Indian mission has assured all possible assistance to Ali, who hails from Hyderabad, and his family.

"Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance," the Indian Consulate in Chicago wrote in a post on X.

The Consulate has "also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case."

Videos on social media that surfaced showed Ali bleeding heavily as he described the horrific incident.

Meanwhile, another video circulating on social media, which appears to be CCTV footage of the incident, shows Ali being chased by three attackers on the streets of Chicago.

More details are awaited in the case.

The incident took place at a time when attacks against Indian-origin students in the US are on the rise.

Last week, an Indian student in the United States named Shreyas Reddy was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio. The cause of his death, however, remains unknown as of now.

According to reports, Reddy was a student at the Linder School of Business.

The Indian Consulate in New York expressed regret about the incident and said that it was in touch with his family and was extending all possible assistance to them.

Notably, it was the third death of an Indian student within a span of a week.

On January 30, Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was found dead after being missing for days, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

Similarly, on January 29, another Indian student, identified as Vivek Saini, was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, but the date of the incident can't be confirmed.

