Indian working in Canada dies in car collision

Toronto, April 26 A 29-year-old Indian man, who came to Canada in 2019 to work, died on the spot after he was struck by an Audi in Mississauga, police said.

Kunal Mehta, an Uber driver in Mississauga, was fatally struck on Highway 401 at Mavis Road by a white Audi whose driver is absconding.

"Suspect driver of white Audi S5 failed to remain and was seen fleeing the scene. 29-year-old driver from Cambridge killed after he was struck by the Audi," The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted, adding that investigation into the case is underway.

"We all got stunned seeing OPP at our doorstep delivering this news," Mehta's friend Devender Singh said.

Speaking to Omni News Punabi, Singh said: "It was around 11.30 p.m. when I last spoke to him. He was in Toronto at that time... traffic was heavy due to Eid..."

"As we have come to know through witnesses, and the OPP, the man in Audi was driving rashly," Singh said, adding that he is not happy with the pace of the investigation.

"The authorities told us that the matter is under investigation and they cannot reveal much," Singh told Omni News.

He informed that Mehta had no relatives in Canada, and Singh and a few friends were his only support. Singh has also set up a fundraiser to help send Mehta's body back home to his parents in Faridabad.

"His parents back home are in shock and can't fully process what has happened to their son," Singh wrote in the fundraiser page.



