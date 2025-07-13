"Indians in Dubai have carved a unique identity": MP CM Yadav

Dubai [UAE], July 13 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Indians working in Dubai for strengthening the relations between both countries.

He is in the UAE to meet investors, entrepreneurs, and experts and to introduce them to the possibilities of Madhya Pradesh, under the 'Global Dialogue 2025'.

The Indian diaspora in Dubai welcomed Yadav on Sunday upon his arrival at Dubai.

In a post on X, he said, "Indians in Dubai have carved a unique identity through their hard work, culture, and values. Today, during my UAE visit, meeting Indian brothers, sisters, and youth at the Taj Hotel in Dubai has filled my heart with joy. Heartfelt gratitude for all your warmth!"

As part of MP Global Dialogue 2025, Yadav received a warm welcome in Dubai from the Indian diaspora, including Jitendra Vaidya, President IPF UAE and was greeted by Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai marking the beginning of his UAE visit to promote investment in Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav is in Dubai for Global Dialogue 2025.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Under the 'Global Dialogue 2025,' with the aim of promoting investment in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was warmly welcomed and felicitated upon his arrival in Dubai today during his UAE visit." official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. The aim of his visit is to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities.

In Dubai, he will meet several well-known people to tell them about the strengths of Madhya Pradesh. He will speak about investment, education, and building strong cultural ties between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai. He will also meet members of the Indian community living there.

During his visit, Yadav will also visit a temple in Dubai whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from this, he will also hold the first international roadshow in Dubai.

