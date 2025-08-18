India's Ambassador to Romania Manoj Mohapatra concurrently accredited to Moldova

New Delhi [India], August 18 : India's Ambassador to Romania Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) of 2000 batch, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Moldova.

"Manoj Kumar Mohapatra (IFS: 2000), presently Ambassador of India to Romania, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Moldova, with residence in Bucharest," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

Mohapatra has served as Minister (Commerce) at the Embassy of India in Washington from July 2019. He has also served in Guatemala.

