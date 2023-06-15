India's envoy meets Kuwait leader, discusses opportunities for boosting cooperation

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 15 : Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika on Thursday apprised Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Jaber Al-Sabah, Chief of the Diwan of the Crown Prince, about the strengthening cooperation and the future prospects of bilateral relations.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in Kuwait said, "Ambassador called on H.E. Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Jaber Al-Sabah, Chief of the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince, today. He apprised him of the current state and future prospects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations, including opportunities for strengthening cooperation."

Adarsh Swaika, a joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, was appointed India's next Ambassador to Kuwait in October 2022. He was appointed at a time when India and Kuwait's relationship was deepening.

Notably, the strengthening of cooperation can be attributed to the fact that the First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy comprising INS Tir, INS Sujata and Coast Guard Ship Sarathi arrived at the Al-Shuwaikh port in Kuwait in October 2022.

Both countries enjoy friendly relations, which are rooted in history. India and Kuwait are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2022. Both nations have maintained regular high-level contacts.

Kuwait stood with India during the second COVID and provided quick support in the form of oxygen and other relief material to India. An air/sea bridge was established between both countries in this regard.

Kuwait had sent a special aircraft with 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies on May 4, 2021. Indian Naval Ships, INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Tarkash, INS Tabar and INS Shardul carried liquid medical oxygen in ISO tanks, oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other medical supplies to India.

