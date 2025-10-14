India's envoys felicitate educator as Hindi teaching begins in Chinese school

Shanghai [China], October 14 : India's Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, along with Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, felicitated Bhavya Mehta from the Britannica International Senior Secondary School, marking the first time Hindi is being formally taught at the school level in China.

The initiative expands the reach of the language beyond university programs.

Bhavya Mehta, who leads the Hindi program at BIS, is the daughter of Kirti Chakra awardee Brigadier Ravi Datt Mehta. Her efforts in promoting Indian language and culture abroad were described as a "proud moment for India's linguistic heritage."

In a post on X, India In Shanghai wrote, "Hindi teaching takes root in China- A Cultural Milestone #Catchthemyoung. Amb Pradeep Kumar Rawat together with CG @PratikMathur1 felicitated Smt. Bhavya Mehta from the reputed Britannica International Senior Secondary School the first school to promote Hindi teaching for young students in the region's international school network! "

The post added, "A proud moment for India's linguistic heritage and India's growing cultural footprint abroad was also cherished since Smt. Mehta is the daughter of India's war hero, Kirti Chakra Brig Ravi Datt Mehta. Hindi teaching at the primary level at BIS now joins Hindi teaching at the university level in Chinese Universities such as Fudan, SISU, Tsinghua & Peking University."

In recent years, Hindi has garnered increased academic interest in China, particularly in universities with robust language and international studies departments. The inclusion of Hindi in a school curriculum now opens up new possibilities for long-term language learning and deeper cultural engagement between future generations of India and China.

China has become one of the preferred destinations for Indian students to pursue higher studies, especially in MBBS courses, according to the Consul General of India in Shanghai.

