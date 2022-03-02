India's Feb 2022 exports up 22%, imports rise 35%

New Delhi, March 2 India's merchandise exports in February 2022 rose to $33.81 billion, higher by 22.36 per cent on a year-on-year basis, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Exports in February 2021 stood at $27.63 billion.

According to the data furnished by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, last month's exports rose by 21.88 per cent over February 2020.

"Value of non-petroleum exports in February 2022 was $29.70 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.04 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $25.16 billion in February 2021 and a positive growth of 22.23 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $24.30 billion in February 2020," the ministry said.

"Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in February 2022 was $26.60 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.31 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $22.48 billion in February 2021 and a positive growth of 24.98 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $21.28 billion in February 2020."

As per the data, India's merchandise imports last month increased by per cent to $55.01 billion over $40.75 billion in February 2021, a rise of 34.99 per cent.

Besides, last month's exports rose by 45.12 per cent over February 2020.

"Value of non-petroleum imports was $39.96 billion in February 2022 with a positive growth of 26 per cent over non-petroleum imports of $31.72 billion in February 2021 and a positive growth of 47.33 per cent over non-petroleum imports of $27.12 billion in February 2020.

"Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was $31.61 billion in February 2022 with a positive growth of 31.66 per cent over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $24.01 billion in Feb 2021 and a positive growth of 42.31 per cent over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $22.21 billion in Feb 2020."

