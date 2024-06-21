"India's gift to the world": Foreign diplomats celebrate Yoga Day in India

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Foreign diplomats in India celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day on Friday with External Minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials from the External Affairs Ministry.

High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to India, Lindy Cameron emphasised that Yoga is India's gift to the world.

Expressing her joy at participating in the yoga session, Cameron said, "It was fantastic to be here in Delhi and able to practice yoga on International Yoga Day with EAM Jaishankar...So actually to be here with all the diplomatic corps was fantastic. I think it really is India's gift."

British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott emphasised that it was a privilege to join EAM Jaishankar and other officials of the MEA and to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speaking from Srinagar.

"It was a really, really good session today, led by doctor Jaishankar and real privileged to join him and the senior team from the MEA and to hear Prime Minister Modi as well, giving his thoughts from Srinagar. We enjoy yoga a lot at the British High Commission. It's India's gift to the world and it was a real pleasure to be here today," Scott told ANI.

Norway's ambassador to India May-Elin Stener said that she witnessed the moment when the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 voted to create the International Yoga Day.

Emphasising, "I love yoga", Stener said, "I think this practice was very, very good. I learned new things about breathing on Yoga Day. Happy International Yoga Day, everyone. This is the 10th International Yoga Day. I was in the United Nations General Assembly when it was voted over in December 2014. So I'm very happy to be here in India on the 10th International Day of Yoga."

United Nations Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp said that it has been a wonderful morning invigorating here celebrating the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga launched by Prime Minister Modi in New York.

"Really this is a wonderful way to celebrate harmony between the individual spirit and community. And we see this, the UN, we see this as a path towards health, a path towards peace," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, performed yoga with the diplomats in the national capital and said that yoga has been a great bonding point for different cultures when it comes to building international relations.

Jaishankar said, "Today, I was so happy to see so many diplomats, ambassadors, and colleagues from the foreign ministry, join us at the Yoga session."

Taking on X, EAM Jaishankar said that developing Yoga enthusiasm and awareness around the world has been an inspiration.

"Participated this morning at the #IDY2024 event in New Delhi with members of the diplomatic community. Developing Yoga enthusiasm and awareness around the world has been an inspiration. Happy to see that #YogaforSelfAndSociety has become an essential way of life for so many," he posted on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1803994109629333678

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

People from across the world are celebrating the 10th International Day of Yoga by practising yoga, including Nepal, the US, and Japan. The diplomatic missions and the Indian embassies are organising Yoga sessions to create awareness about the importance and benefits of yoga in today's life.

