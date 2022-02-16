India's homegrown direct selling brand Vestige announces foray into Ghana to expand global footprint

New Delhi, Feb 16 After gaining a stronghold in India and several international markets, Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd. has announced its foray into Africa by launching operations in Ghana. In the initial phase, the company will offer a range of health and wellness products from its bestseller categories health supplements, personal care, home care and oral care.

Founded in 2004, Vestige is India's home-grown health and wellness direct selling brand that also manufactures its products in India a true 'Make in India' story. The company has chalked out ambitious international expansion plans to widen its network in Asia and Africa by 2025. At present, its operations span countries in South Asia and the Middle East, including, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Vestige is also planning to launch its business in South-East Asian markets like Thailand and the Philippines in the near future.

Gautam Bali, Managing Director, Vestige Marketing Ltd., said, "Vestige is committed to the vision of providing economic independence by enabling entrepreneurship in countries across the world. We believe that direct selling is one of the key ways to enable economic empowerment of Africa's burgeoning population and can benefit a country like Ghana which has maintained one of the most stable governments on the continent since 1993 align its development strategy with the UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). Direct selling opens up employment opportunities for women and youth two of the biggest demographic segments in a young nation like Ghana and help them achieve financial independence. We are excited to begin our journey in Africa, beginning with Ghana."

Since its inception, Vestige has grown manifold across its business, people, geographies and products, and is growing at a CAGR of 30 per cent year-on-year. The phenomenal growth continued even during the pandemic, and has been made possible due to a unique business model where the distributors align their growth with the organisation's. In 2020, Vestige recorded over 52 per cent increase in its distributor network with over 60% of them being below the age of 35.

Direct selling has proved to be a boon during the ongoing pandemic as it helped those who lost jobs due to Covid-19 take up direct selling as an alternative source of livelihood. When other industries and sectors struggled to regain control in the new normal, the direct selling industry showed resilience and was able to shield itself from the shocks of an uncertain business climate. In fact, it emerged as one of the fastest growing sectors during this challenging phase and clocked a double-digit growth of 28.26 per cent in FY 2019-20.

About Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd

Founded in 2004, Vestige is one of the leading direct selling companies in India. Offering a portfolio of 300+ products across wellness, health, hygiene, home, and beauty segments through 3500+ distribution points across India, and a business presence in six international markets including India, i.e., Bahrain, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Vestige is ranked number 36 in the 2021 DSN Global 100 List, the prestigious global ranking for direct selling companies. The company is run by veteran leaders who have pioneered an indigenous and unique business model which is revolutionising the direct selling industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor