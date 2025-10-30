India's iDEX initiative emerges as key driver for defence innovations: Report

New Delhi, Oct 30 As India seeks to establish itself as a global hub for defence innovation and manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence’s flagship programme -- Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) --serves as a roadmap for future growth, a report said on Thursday.

It added that the ongoing projects under the initiative are strengthening the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces while generating spin-off benefits in civilian technology sectors, including disaster management, space applications, cyber security and energy domains.

According to a report in ‘Vietnam Times’ with the award of 650 innovation and development contracts—worth around $344 million (₹3,000 crore) — the Indian Defence Ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening indigenous capabilities, empowering start-ups, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and innovators to reshape India’s defence ecosystem.

“The iDEX platform, launched in 2018, has become a cornerstone of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision—channelling the spirit of self-reliance into actionable projects that combine technology, entrepreneurship, and national security imperatives. Expanding the defence innovation ecosystem over the past six years, iDEX has evolved from a bold policy experiment into a dynamic platform connecting innovators directly with the Indian Armed Forces and research agencies,” the report detailed.

“The 650 awarded contracts span over 50 cutting-edge technology categories—ranging from unmanned aerial and ground systems, AI-enabled surveillance, and encryption-based communication networks to advanced propulsion and miniaturised guidance systems. This expansion has created an unprecedented ecosystem of innovation where start-ups and small enterprises are no longer peripheral players but key contributors to India’s defence preparedness,” it added

The report stressed that the iDEX initiative has become a key pillar of India’s defence industrial base, working as both an incubator and accelerator for new-age technologies.

With more than 350 start-ups and 100 MSMEs actively involved, iDEX has built a distributed innovation network that fosters modular subsystem development, component-level advancements, and import substitution.

“The achievement of 650 innovation contracts worth $344 million marks a defining moment in India’s pursuit of technological self-reliance. Through iDEX, the Ministry of Defence has built a platform that is transforming the very DNA of India’s defence innovation ecosystem. It has given innovators the tools, funding, and partnerships to turn visionary ideas into operational assets,” the report noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor