India's Industrial Production grew 2.4% in July 2022

New Delhi, Sep 12 India's industrial production (IIP) grew by 2.4 per cent in July 2022, according to official data released on Monday.

The IIP had grown 11.5 per cent in July 2021.

The manufacturing sector's output grew 3.2 per cent in July 2022 while mining production slid 3.3 per cent. At the same time, power generation rose by 2.3 per cent during the period under review.

In April 2020, industrial production had contracted by a steep 57.3 per cent due to a sharp fall in economic activities, owing to the nation-wide lockdown imposed in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

