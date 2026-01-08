India's leadership central to maintaining long-term peace and stability in South Asia: Sri Lankan MP

Colombo, Jan 8 Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa on Thursday stressed that India's leadership is central to maintaining long-term peace and stability in South Asia region.

Rajapaksa stated that India can play a central role as there is an urgent need for stronger regional cooperation in South Asia amid a series of recent global security developments.

"Amid a series of recent global security developments, there is a growing and urgent need for stronger regional cooperation in South Asia, in which India can play a central role. In recent years, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have experienced periods of political turmoil, marked by public unrest and changes in government. At times, these disruptions have been supported and promoted by extremist elements," Rajapaksa posted on X.

"Addressing these challenges requires a collective commitment to counter extremism, prevent political violence, and safeguard minority rights. As such, South Asia requires greater regional coherence to withstand emerging crises and respond collectively to shared challenges. In this context, India’s leadership is central to maintaining long-term peace and stability in the region," he added.

He noted that upcoming elections in Bangladesh and Nepal present a hopeful opportunity to reaffirm democratic legitimacy through fair and free elections that will contribute to further strengthening regional security.

"With aligned goals focused on growth and stability, South Asia as a whole can project greater influence internationally, and in that process, regional unity remains crucial for long-term peace and coherence. The upcoming elections in Bangladesh and Nepal present a hopeful opportunity to reaffirm democratic legitimacy through free and fair elections that will contribute to further strengthening regional security," Rajapaksa wrote on X.

In December last year, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar visited Colombo and called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wishes and message of solidarity in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

EAM Jaishankar also announced a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka, covering rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity, construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged and support for the health and education sectors.

"Pleased to call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo today. Conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes and message of solidarity in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah," the EAM posted on X.

"Building on our First Responder activity under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India will commit to a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka covering: Rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity; Construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged; Support for health and education sectors, in particular, those that have been damaged by the cyclone; Agriculture, including to address possible shortages in the short and medium term; Better disaster response and preparedness," he added.

He also held a meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and assured India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka's rebuilding following Cyclone Ditwah.

In a statement shared on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Good to meet Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya of Sri Lanka in Colombo today. Assured India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka's rebuilding post Cyclone Ditwah. The reconstruction package offered by India is a reflection of the deep bonding between our two nations."

EAM Jaishankar met Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha and Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe and reiterated India's full support to the island nation's recovery and rebuilding in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

"Delighted to meet Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath along with Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha, Labour and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha and Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe this afternoon," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Reiterated India’s full support to Sri Lanka’s recovery and rebuilding in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. Discussed the implementation of reconstruction package offered and further relief measures," he added.

