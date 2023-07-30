India's PSLV rocket lifts off with seven Singapore satellites
By IANS | Published: July 30, 2023 06:33 AM 2023-07-30T06:33:01+5:30 2023-07-30T06:35:05+5:30
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), July 30 India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C56 (PSLV-C56) on Sunday morning lifted off with seven satellites from Singapore, including the DS-SAR satellite.
The PSLV Core Alone variant rocket carries the 352 kg synthetic aperture radar satellite DS-SAR as the primary passenger.
