"India's response to the attack was appreciated": Sanjay Kumar Jha-led delegation concludes visit; departs for India

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 3 : The all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha concluded its 13-day diplomatic mission across five nationsIndonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singaporedeparting Kuala Lumpur for India on Tuesday.

During the visit, the delegation effectively communicated India's unified stance against cross-border terrorism, secured strong international condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, and called for global action to pressure Pakistan to end its support for terrorism.

The delegation highlighted India's responsible response to the attack and the international consensus on zero tolerance for terrorism as part of the diplomatic outreach programme following Operation Sindoor.

Prior to their departure, delegation leader Sanjay Kumar Jha emphasised the delegation's unity, underscoring its unified voice and India's responsible approach to the ceasefire.

"One big thing is that the all-party delegation and the message we are sharing were in one voice and that India is united... All of us spoke in the same voice with the same feeling, and it was felt that we were representing the entire country... They appreciated India's response to the attack in the sense that we did not target civilian or military infrastructure. When the proposal of ceasefire came from Pakistan, India responsibly accepted it," the JD (U) MP stated.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi also reflected on the tour's impact, highlighting the fulfilment of the mission to expose Pakistan's role in terrorism and seek international pressure on Pakistan.

"I would say that I feel very much enriched at the end of 13 days of massive touring in five countries... I would definitely say that the purpose with which we had come has been fulfilled in my mind... The responses of the governments in five different countries were different from one another... We wanted to convey to these countries India's stand on cross-border terrorism... We requested to put in a word to Pakistan and tell them that this has to stop," Sarangi said.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid noted the success of their outreach, emphasising the global consensus on terrorism and the need for Pakistan's response to determine future steps.

"We have had a high level of success. Most certainly, our point of view was conveyed and heard very seriously... there is widespread consensus on the issue of terrorism... the problems for everyone are that when they have to talk about the next steps that have to be taken... it depends a lot on what responses we get from Pakistan," the Congress leader stated.

Former Indian Ambassador to France Mohan Kumar also affirmed the delegation's impact, noting the universal condemnation of terrorism and support for India's defensive actions.

"I can confidently say... an all-party delegation was appreciated by all our interlocutors. It was accepted that India spoke in one voice... There was unanimous and universal condemnation of terrorism. There was support for India's action and condolences for victims (of Pahalgam attack)... We have conveyed clearly to them that it was not our choice to have a war and that we were merely responding to the horrific terrorist attacks," Kumar stated.

CPI-M MP John Brittas summarised the trip's success, stating that India's peace-oriented stance despite terrorism challenges was successfully communicated.

"It has been a successful trip to the five nations. We met many sections of society. We could convey the message of India about what actually happened and how cross-border terrorism affects us. We understand that they appreciate that India wants to be on the path of peace and progress," the CPI-M MP stated.

The delegation also included BJP MPs Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, and Hemang Joshi; TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Their visit was a part of a multi-nation tour to brief international partners on India's counter-terrorism efforts and promote regional cooperation.

