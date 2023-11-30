India's retail inflation slows to 4-month low in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 30 India's retail inflation slowed to a four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October from 5.02 per cent in September, bringing respite to consumers.

The falling inflation level is also coming closer to the RBI's 4 per cent target that would trigger a cut in interest rates to spur growth.

Lower core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices. Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, was 6.61 per cent in October, little changed from an upwardly revised 6.62 per cent in September.

The sharp decline in edible oil prices continued during the month. However, prices of pulses and spices rose by 18.79 and 22.76 per cent, respectively.

