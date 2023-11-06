India's second flight carrying 9 tonnes of emergency relief lands in Nepal

New Delhi [India], November 6 : A second flight carrying nine tonnes of emergency relief assistance sent by India has landed in Nepal.

Continuing its dedication to 'Neighbourhood First Policy', India has dispatched a second relief flight. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's steadfast support to Nepal in this difficult hour.

"Second flight carrying 9 tonnes worth of emergency relief assistance lands in Nepal. India's support to Nepal remains strong and steadfast in this difficult hour," Jaishankar posted on X.

In a demonstration of solidarity and cooperation, India has sent a second relief flight to Nepal. This timely assistance aims to aid Nepal during a challenging period.

The second consignment of emergency relief materials for earthquake-affected families in Nepal was handed over by the Deputy Chief of Mission, Prasanna Shrivastava on behalf of the Government of India to the Chief District Officer of Banke Shravan Kumar Pokhrel in presence of Nepalgunj Mayor Prashant Bista, Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a statement.

The consignment of 9 tonnes of relief material was transported to Nepalgunj by a special Indian Air Force C-130 and comprised essential medical and hygiene supplies, tents, sleeping bags and blankets, the statement added.

A day ago, India sent its first emergency aid package for Nepal, comprising medical equipment, relief materials and more, for people affected by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Nepal.

The strong temblor, which even jolted the national capital and parts of north India, left 157 dead and scores injured.

Serving as the first responder, India shipped essential medicines and relief materials to assist the earthquake-affected communities.

This rapid response aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Neighbourhood First Policy," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, emphasising India's commitment to supporting its neighbouring nations in times of crisis.

"Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake-affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM Narendra Modi's Neighbourhood First policy in action," EAM Jaishankar posted from his official handle on X.

The first consignment of Rs 10 crore worth of emergency relief materials arrived at Nepalgunj, Nepal, on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Nepal informed through an official release.

A special Indian Air Force C-130 flight transported the consignment of over 11 tonnes of emergency relief materials, including tents and tarpaulin sheets, blankets, and sleeping bags, as well as essential medicines and medical equipment such as portable ventilators, for the affected people, it said.

As a close friend and neighbour, India remains committed to extending all possible support to those affected by the earthquake in Nepal, the MEA added.

The emergency aid package to Nepal reaffirmed India's commitment to be the first responder in crisis situations in its neighbourhood and beyond. Following the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, New Delhi was the first responder as it carried out its largest disaster relief operation abroad 'Operation Maitri'.

India had also extended USD 1 billion to Nepal as part of its long-term assistance for post-earthquake reconstruction in the housing, education, health, and cultural heritage sectors, which included the reconstruction of 50,000 houses in Nepal's Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, the MEA release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the lives lost and the extensive damage caused by the earthquake in Nepal. He reaffirmed India's willingness to extend all possible assistance to Nepal in the aftermath of this natural disaster.

