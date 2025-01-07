India's ties with diaspora strengthened, MEA says

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's ties with its diaspora have been strengthened, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

In the last 10 years, the government announced several initiatives including E-Migrate, MADAD and Upgraded Pravasi Bima Yojana to look after the welfare of Indian nationals abroad. Community wings in Missions/ Posts abroad have been engaging the diaspora with "people-first" approach, as per MEA.

As we mark 10 years of our Act East Policy, Odisha, given its geographical location and historical maritime connections with South East Asia, is all set to strengthen its ties with countries in the region through economy, commerce and culture. Its vast coastline, well developed ports and abundant natural resources offer huge economic opportunities to investors and business stakeholders in the ASEAN region and the Indo-Pacific, as per MEA.

Odisha is a leader in India when it comes to mining, iron and steel manufacturing, marine economy, sports, skilling and even knowledge economy. Several Indian IT companies have established base in Odisha. The PBD event would be an opportunity to showcase what Odisha has to offer the world.

Odisha has age-old maritime connections with South East Asia. Merchants, monks and travellers from Odisha visited places far and wide in South East Asia. The Bali Yatra and Odisha's connections with Sri Lanka speak of these vibrant cultural ties. These exchanges are being renewed. The PBD convention will illuminate these historical journeys and efforts underway to revive them. The Ramayana exhibition would showcase how the epic travelled to countries in South East Asia where they continue to be celebrated.

The hosting of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha is in line with India's Purvodaya plan under which all round development of five states [Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh] will be undertaken.

PM Modi had launched 'Chalo India' tourism campaign for the diaspora, encouraging each of them to visit India with five foreign friends. Odisha is a rich tourism destination with culture, history, religious sites, national parks and pristine beaches. The PBD convention will highlight Odisha's tourism potential.

PBD celebrations will showcase the vibrancy of Indian diaspora and their achievements abroad. This year exhibitions - on Ramayana, Technology and Diaspora and Archiving the history of diaspora- are being organised to spotlight the contributions of the Indian diaspora and how they have acted as a vehicle for promotion of Indian culture, values and ethos abroad.

The Indian diaspora has an important role to play in the vision of Viksit Bharat. The diaspora acts as a living bridge between their motherland and their adopted homeland. Conversations in PBD would happen on these subjects and how diaspora can facilitate India's development, growth and its international engagements, and on what opportunities India has to offer to them, MEA stated.

