"India's time is very favorable in this changing era": MP CM Yadav in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], July 13 : Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav while holding talks with Indian business delegation, hailing from the state emphasised that India's time is favorable under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing the country's progress in keeping pace with rapid global changes.

"Under the leadership of the glorious Prime Minister, the scenario has changed in a way... There is also a need to move in such a way as to relate to the work we are doing here because that time is moving very quickly in the changing times. India's time is very favorable in this changing era," he said.

CM Yadav aims to attract foreign investors to Madhya Pradesh, showcasing the state's industrial policies, tourism potential, and robust infrastructure.

"Today's time under the leadership of Honorable Modi is maintaining the beauty of our world, which is the speciality of a democratic country, where the rights of the people are held by the people and many other pyramids have changed," he said.

Yadav acknowledged that the diaspora has worked hard for Indians as well and established themselves there.

"People are doing their job here for us too... You all have worked hard for so many days and made your place here. And it is good that you have that it in your hearts," he said.

"Whatever the first generation consumes, the second generation gets happiness. The third generation enjoys that you are all those first and second generation people endured in those difficult times," he added.

Yadav said that no matter which part of the world one lives in, they can improve their own talent using their intellect.

"Everyone's life is certain, no one can increase or decrease it. But in that life we go from our ability to intelligence. Whichever place we go with the intellect, we will improve our talent and do good to ourselves with all these things everywhere and do good to the country as well as benefit the society," he said.

