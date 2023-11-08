India's workplace personas driving AI growth, finds Slack research

Bengaluru, Nov 8 AI workplace productivity platform Slack on Wednesday revealed that in India, problem solvers and expressionists are helping to drive technological transformation at work with their enthusiasm for AI and innovative communication styles.

The research found that the problem solver workplace persona was the most common in India, comprising a significant 23 per cent of the workforce.

Problem solvers are characterised by their mastery of tech and automation, with an unmatched enthusiasm for AI and streamlining work processes. A remarkable 92 per cent of them identify as early tech adopters, and 77 per cent express excitement about AI.

The problem solver's passion for incorporating AI into their work is evident, with 43 per cent eager to leverage AI to enhance productivity.

The expressionist, known for their strong visual communication style, make up 21 per cent of India's workforce. They prioritise less formal and more engaging workplace interactions by using emojis, GIFs and memes.

“Every workplace, whether it has five or 5,000 employees, comprises a diverse ecosystem of personalities, skills, and approaches. In India, Problem Solvers and Expressionists are helping to drive technological transformation at work with their enthusiasm for AI and innovative communication styles,” said Derek Laney, Slack Technology Evangelist, APAC, Salesforce.

The YouGov survey of over 15,000 desk workers across nine markets - including 2,000 in India - offered unique insights into the preferences and behaviour of Indian desk workers.

On the other hand, India has fewer detectives, the investigative workplace persona known for their relentless curiosity and knowledge-sharing tendencies.

Detectives pride themselves on being organised, with 93 per cent preferring to solve problems independently.

Road Warriors, who thrive on flexibility and remote connections, are most common in Japan (28 per cent) and Singapore (26 per cent), yet they make up just 18 per cent of the Indian workforce. They are outgoing, adaptable, and prioritise working from various locations according to their schedules.

While Detectives and Road Warriors may be less common in India than in other markets, fostering diverse teams is pivotal for productivity, said the research.

