Indices slump sharply on global cues, Sensex tumbles over 1,000 pts

New Delhi, June 10 Domestic equity benchmark indices declined further as the session progressed and settled sharply lower on Friday, triggered by strong sell-off in global equities.

With Friday's slump, the indices have declined for the five out of the past six sessions.

Sensex closed at 54,303 points, down 1,017 points, or 1.84 per cent, whereas Nifty, at 16,202 points, was down 276 points, or 1.68 per cent.

Besides, the Indian rupee touched a new low of Rs 77.87 per US dollar on Friday, after a prolonged phase of consolidation as inflationary risks have started souring.

"The US Fed's meeting on June 14-15 will be the next big event affecting the (market) sentiments," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor