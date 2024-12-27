"Individual of exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom": Former Canadian PM Stephen Harper mourns Manmohan Singh's demise

Ottawa [Canada], December 27 : Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper mourned the passing away of former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday (local time).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Harper remembered Singh, describing him as a leader of "exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom."

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He was an individual of exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom. Laureen and I wish to convey our condolences to all his family and friends," Harper wrote.

https://x.com/stephenharper/status/1872349184680239567

Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, passed away on Thursday evening at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, at the age of 92. Singh, who served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succumbed to age-related medical conditions after a sudden loss of consciousness at his residence earlier in the evening. Despite resuscitative efforts, he was declared dead at 9:51 PM, as confirmed by AIIMS in a statement.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken also paid his tributes, highlighting Singh's pivotal role in strengthening India-US relations.

In a statement, Blinken said, "The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades."

Blinken praised Singh's leadership, specifically noting his contributions to advancing economic reforms in India and fostering closer ties between the United States and India.

Referring to Singh's role in the landmark US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, Blinken remarked, "His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship. At home, Dr Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India's rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr Singh's passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together."

Born in Punjab in 1932, Manmohan Singh was a distinguished economist and politician. Over his illustrious career, he served as India's Prime Minister for two terms, during which he played a significant role in shaping the nation's economic policies and global partnerships.

Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after an unprecedented 33-year tenure.

