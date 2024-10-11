Indonesia condemns Israel's attack on two UN peacekeepers

Jakarta, Oct 11 Indonesia has condemned the attacks carried out by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in south Lebanon that injured two of its military personnel who are members of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

UNIFIL said on Thursday, that an Israeli tank fired on a watchtower in its headquarters in Naqoura, injuring two personnel, Xinhua news agency reported.

UNIFIL has around 10,000 peacekeepers stationed in south Lebanon.

In a written statement published on Thursday, Indonesia's Foreign Ministry has called on the IDF to respect UNIFIL's members and their properties as well as to ensure their safety and security.

"Indonesia emphasises that any attack on peacekeepers is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 as the basis of UNIFIL's mandate," the ministry said.

