Indonesia Officially Declares Prabowo Subianto as President Following Electoral Dispute

Jakarta, April 24: Indonesia's General Election Commission (KPU) here on Wednesday declared Prabowo Subianto as the country's eighth President after appeals of two defeated presidential candidates concerning a dispute over presidential polls in February were rejected by the constitutional court.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari announced that Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka have been selected to be the president and vice president for the period of 2024 until 2029 with around 96 million or nearly 59 percent of the total votes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Prabowo-Gibran defeated the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar pair who got around 41 million votes, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD who obtained around 27 million votes. Prabowo, who is currently the Southeast Asian country's defense minister, is scheduled to be inaugurated on October 20 this year.

