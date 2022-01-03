Indonesia reports 265 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Indonesia on Monday confirmed 265 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,263,433, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by five to 144,102, while 112 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,114,801.Indonesia on Monday extended its four-tiered COVID-19 restrictions on public activities outside the islands of Java and Bali for another two weeks starting on Tuesday.

The decision was announced by the country's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto during a virtual press briefing.

No announcement was made about the extension of the curbs imposed on Java and Bali, which ended on Monday.

Hartarto called on the public to keep implementing health protocols amid the spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

As Indonesia is accelerating its national vaccination programs, more than 166.1 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 114.19 million have taken the second doses.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the Indonesian government has so far administered over 281.58 million doses, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

