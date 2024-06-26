Indonesia unveils suspicious transactions linked to general elections

Jakarta, June 26 The Indonesian authorities have uncovered a series of suspicious transactions totalling 80.12 trillion rupiah (around $4.87 billion) linked to the country's 2024 general elections.

These transactions, involving various entities and political figures, were identified between January 2023 and May 2024, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have submitted 108 intelligence reports related to the elections, covering political parties and public officials with a total value of suspicious transactions of 80.12 trillion rupiah," said Ivan Yustiavandana, head of the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK), during a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

These findings were disclosed by the Collaborative Analysis Team, which includes the PPATK, the General Elections Commission (KPU), and 157 financial service providers.

The team emphasised the need to enhance election transparency by evaluating campaign fund regulations and broadening financial reporting requirements for legislative elections.

They called for the involvement of relevant institutions such as the Election Supervisory Agency, KPU, and law enforcement authorities in this process.

