Innovative practices, creative solutions key to good governance, says MoS Ranjan Singh

Underlining that empathy and effectiveness of action are important for good governance, Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said that innovative practices and creative solutions should be institutionalised, highlighting that these are key to good governance.

"Creative solutions and best practices should be institutionalised so that they do not wither away with a change in personnel and personalities," said Minister of State for External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh at the eighth edition of Good Governance Day celebrations on Tuesday.

"Innovative practices, be it the initiation of chatbox facilities by Missions and Posts to address frequently asked questions or a 24 X 7 response systems by Consulate General of India in San Francisco; or the community outreach programs done by Pretoria and Kuwait; or the innovative ways in which our Mission in Moscow has undertaken out-reach initiatives to the Indian student communities in Russia, they need to be institutionalised," the Minister added.

Stating that good governance is a loaded word, he said that experts have identified indicators like participation of the stakeholders, rule of law, consensus-based decision making, and so forth, to develop a "Good Governance" matrix for an institution.

"By and large, indicators like effectiveness and efficiency, accountability, transparency and responsiveness are ranked high as indicators of Good Governance," the Minister said, adding, "I do believe that all these indicators, together combine to define the Governance structure of any institution. Emphasis should be on all the indicators. Together they define the quality of governance of an institution."

Underlining that "Good Governance Day" is traditionally observed on December 25, on the birth anniversary of our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said the fact that, this year, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, this has been extended to one full week,

"The theme "Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur", selected for this week-long observance, highlights the importance that the Honorable Prime Minister places on the inclusion of one and all; and the importance of last-mile service delivery," the Minister said.

"As we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of our independence, it is only apt that good governance practices should percolate to the last mile," he added.

The Minister during his address also mentioned various mechanisms implemented by the government that have benefited citizens a lot these include grievance redressal mechanisms, like MADAD and others.

"MADAD, initiated by the Ministry of External Affairs in 2015. Since then, close to 76000 grievances were registered and 71000 grievances disposed or resolved. This is very encouraging. I must commend MEA for this," he said.

Referring to the Ministry of External Affairs' efforts and mechanisms implemented by it to connect with the Indian Diaspora in the world, Sindh expressed his happiness that for Global Pravasi RISHTA Portal (GPRP), which was launched by MEA in December 2021.

"RISHTA aims to create a three-way communication between the Ministry, Indian Missions and the Diaspora. Effective communication, and by extension, making the tools of communication available to all, remains central to Good Governance," he added.

The Minister also shed light on the importance of economic diplomacy, stressing that it is a crucial pillar of any country's diplomatic activity.

"Making information easily, transparently and equitably available to all the stakeholders; is another key characteristic of Good Governance," he said.

