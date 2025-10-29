INS Sahyadri hosts schoolchildren in Japan, showcasing India’s maritime heritage

Tokyo, Oct 29 In a gesture reinforcing cultural ties between India and Japan, a group of schoolchildren visited Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri during its port call at Japan’s Yokosuka, learning about India's rich maritime heritage and advanced indigenous capabilities.

“During the port call at Yokosuka, schoolchildren visited Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate INS Sahyadri, gaining valuable insights into India's rich maritime heritage and cutting-edge indigenous capabilities,” the Indian Navy's spokesperson posted on X on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, INS Sahyadri, an indigenously built Shivalik-class Guided Missile Stealth Frigate, reached Japan's Sasebo. Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) welcomed INS Sahyadri upon arrival, the Indian Embassy in Japan said in a statement.

INS Sahyadri, commanded by Captain Rajat Kumar is participating in Japan-India Maritime Exercise- JAIMEX 25.

Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri is a testament to India's growing pursuit of indigenous defence technology and the nation's vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India)'. The multi-role stealth frigate has participated in various operational deployments, bilateral and multilateral exercises.

Last week, Indian Navy and JMSDF personnel engaged in cross-deck visits and discussed matters of common interest as part of the harbour phase of the maritime exercise JAIMEX-25. Indian Navy and JMSDF personnel engaged in other activities, including professional interactions and operational planning.

In a statement shared on October 25 on X, Indian Navy Spokesperson wrote, “Harbour Phase of the Japan India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX 25) Indian Navy and JMSDF personnel engaged in cross deck visits and discussed matters of common interest. Other activities included professional interactions, operational planning and sharing of best practices. A combined #Yoga session was conducted, fostering unity and camaraderie.”

Earlier, INS Sahyadri's Commanding Officer, Captain Rajat Kumar, met with Yokosuka district Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Rear Admiral Yamaguchi Nobohisa and held talks on further enhancing the maritime cooperation.

Kumar also called on other local dignitaries, including Superintendent Kobayashi Hitoshi, Chief of Police and Rear Admiral Kondo Shuji, Chief of Coast Guard in the Yokosuka region.

During the meetings, the Commanding Officer discussed ways to enhance interoperability and professional exchanges in strengthening maritime cooperation.

