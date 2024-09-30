INS Talwar, Kenyan Navy Ship Shujaa hold Maritime Partnership Exercise in Mombasa

Mombasa [Kenya], September 30 : Indian Naval Ship Talwar and Kenyan Navy Ship Shujaa undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise at sea. The exercise took place on the completion of INS Talwar's port visit at Mombasa.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "On completing an eventful port visit at Mombasa, #INSTalwar undertook a #MaritimePartnershipExercise at sea with Kenyan Navy Ship Shujaa as also a Joint EEZ Surveillance off the Kenyan coast. The harbour visit & the sea exercises have consolidated #Interoperability b/n the two Navies while promoting the common goal of maritime security in the region."

During the visit, personnel from the Indian Navy and Kenyan Navy held various professional interactions and cross-exchange visits during the harbour phase.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Strengthening India's growing ties with East Africa in accordance with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's Vision of SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region, INS Talwar made a port call at Mombasa, Kenya, from 22 to 25 September 2024.

"To bolster interoperability and enhance cooperation, personnel from the Indian Navy and Kenyan Navy engaged in a wide range of professional interactions and cross-exchange visits during the harbour phase," it added.

The Commanding Officer of INS Talwar met the Deputy Commander of Kenya's Navy, Brigadier JS Kiswaa, at Mtongwe Naval Base. During the interaction, discussions focused on the continued impetus on professional interactions and training support between the two navies.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Professional exchanges, including Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) and Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defence (NBCD) demonstrations, were held between personnel from both navies onboard INS Talwar. Further, personnel from both navies bonded during Yoga and Sports fixtures. Crew of INS Talwar visited an Orphanage as part of an outreach programme."

The command team of Kenya Navy Ship Shujaa visited INS Talwar to familiarise themselves with and finalise the exercise programme for the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Surveillance and Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX).

Upon departure, the INS Talwar participated in Joint EEZ Surveillance and MPX with KNS Shujaa. The two ships demonstrated a high level of professional competence, according to Ministry of Defence press release.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, "INS Talwar's port visit and interactions with the Indian Navy and Kenyan Navy underline the collaborative efforts of both nations towards realising the deliverables envisaged in the Joint Vision Statement 'BAHARI' released in December 2023."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor