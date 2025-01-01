'Inside the Bottle' art exhibition in Nepal leaves visitors in awe

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 1 : A fascinating new exhibition in Kathmandu is leaving visitors awestruck as they marvel at miniature artworks inside glass bottles. Hosted by the Nepal Academy of Fine Arts, the one-week exhibition features 45 exhibits showcasing miniatures of famous Nepalese landmarks.

Among the works displayed are replicas of Pashupatinath Temple, the Narayanhiti Royal Palace, Singhadurbar, and other iconic sites, all intricately designed and contained within the narrow neck of glass bottles.

The art collection has captured the attention of many, with visitors expressing astonishment at how such detailed miniatures could fit inside a bottle.

"The arts kept on display here are mostly of the famous (landmarks) and prioritised places, temples, and architecture. All the artworks are exceptional and upon taking a look, one can feel the connection as it would resemble the structures that are seen around. These kinds of intricate-complicated art, which is made inside the glass bottles, has left the impression that it is truly exceptional," Spand Thapa Magar, a visitor at the exhibition, told ANI.

The exhibition has become a topic of intrigue for those who wonder how the artist managed to create such fine details within the limited space of the bottles. Artist Bibhusan Nabin Tamrakar, who has been creating these works for years, has gained recognition for his exceptional skill.

"Miniature arts are kept inside the glass bottles has left me amused and pondering about how it has been done. It indeed has left the question about how it is done as it needs to be perfect and very hard to perform. It is something new and different form of art I have been seeing around," Manish Aryal, another visitor said.

Tamrakar has used various discarded materials, including cardboard boxes, old books, newspapers, and glass bottles, to craft his miniature works. The raw materials are sourced locally, and in many cases, they are procured from scrap dealers.

The artist's use of these materials highlights the potential for reusing everyday objects, transforming them into intricate works of art.

While the exhibition has received widespread attention for its artistic innovation, it also carries an underlying message about sustainability and the creative potential of repurposing discarded items.

As the exhibition draws to a close, visitors continue to express their amazement, reflecting on both the skill involved and the environmental message behind the art.

