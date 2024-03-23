'Interfering in judicial process': India protests German foreign ministry's comments on Kejriwal's arrest

New Delhi [India], March 23 : India on Saturday summoned the German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest on their foreign office spokesperson's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Making a strong statement against the German Foreign Office spokesperson's remarks, India said that it sees these remarks as interference in India's 'judicial process' and 'undermining the independence' of the Indian judiciary', the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

"The German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi was summoned today and conveyed India's strong protest on their Foreign Office Spokesperson's comments on our internal affairs. We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary," MEA said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, George Enzweiler was seen leaving the Ministry of External Affairs office in the national capital's South Block.

MEA reaffirmed that "India is a vibrant and robust democracy with rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted."

On Friday, a spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry when questioned on the arrest of Kejriwal said that he was entitled to fair trial.

"We have taken note, India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to independence of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him," the spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry had said.

Kejriwal was on Friday, remanded to ED custody till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency for alleged money laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order after the Delhi CM was produced on Friday following his arrest on Thursday night by the central agency.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

In its arguments before the court, the ED alleged that the CM of Delhi is the key conspirator and kingpin in demanding kickbacks from businessmen. The agency further claimed that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the Excise policy. The ED counsel claimed that Vijay Nair, who was the media in charge of AAP, was working for Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Nair, who the agency said lives adjacent to the residence of Kejriwal, acted as a middleman between the AAP and the South group. The ED further claimed that the proceeds of crime are not only Rs 100 crore but profits made by bribe givers were also proceeds of crime. The agency alleged that it had traced Hawala trails of Rs 45 crore that was used in the Goa Election.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor