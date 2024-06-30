Internal rift surfaces in Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 : Internal rift has surfaced within the Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as its internal report, has blamed party leader Sher Afzal Marwat for the scuffle between Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub and other party workers, Pakistan-based Geo News reported, citing The News.

The report which will be presented to the PTI founder on July 2 has held Marwat responsible for the scuffle with Omar.

The scuffle reportedly took place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad on Thursday when a district and sessions court turned down PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Imran's pleas seeking suspension of their sentences in the 'Iddat' case.

Marwat had desired to lead the party's protest rally with Khan's support, however, this led to an unpleasant situation, forcing Omar to leave the place in a hurry in utter disbelief.

Marwat has remained the centre of attention for the past few months due to his blunt remarks and differences with the party workers. He was removed from the PTI core committee and political committee and a show-cause notice was issued to him because of his outspoken comments, Geo News reported.

Amid these reports, Marwat took to social media platform X, downplaying the reported split in the party, saying the party is "united" under Imran Khan's leadership and the decisions by the party are taken through "collective wisdom."

"There can be differences on specific issues," Marwat said. "And those elements who are spreading rumors of forward bloc, they are anti-PTI. PTI is one and united under the leadership of Khan Sahib [Imran Khan]."

Earlier this week, after Omar Ayub's resignation as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General, Marwat demanded Senator Shibli Faraz's resignation, saying the party would be freed from the 'qabza mafia'. This is in reference to the fact that Ayub had said that only "certain people" are allowed to meet the party supremo, while others are not, as reported by Geo News.

Last week, a district and sessions court in Islamabad declined the pleas of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi and upheld their seven-year sentences in the Iddar Case.

Prior to the general elections, on February 3, an Islamabad court condemned the couple to seven years in prison and fined them each PKR 500,000 for getting married during Bushra Bibi's Iddat period.

The couple was given 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case, while Imran and his foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were given 10 years in prison in the Cypher case, the same week the verdict was rendered.

