'International community has betrayed Afghan women': UN special rapporteur

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 23 : Amid the worsening women's rights situation in Afghanistan, the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett said that women and girls in Afghanistan have lost trust in the global community and the international community has betrayed Afghan women, reported Khaama Press.

Bennett made these remarks during a session titled “Combatting Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan" on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly held on Friday.

Further, he called for practical measures to end gender apartheid in Afghanistan.

Moreover, Bennett aligned with women's rights activists' call for practical action against the disparities for Afghan women.

He further emphasized that the current situation in Afghanistan can only be resolved through practical actions, and not just condemnations and expressions of sympathy, reported Khaama Press.

He stated that Afghan women and girls have been left isolated and a sense of mistrust towards the global community has developed among Afghan women.

Bennett added, "The international community has betrayed them.”

Moreover, Bennett used the terms "gender apartheid” and “sexual abuse" in a report presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council in June, stating the status of women and girls in Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

Notably, according to him, this situation will lead to a "crime against humanity", according to Khaama Press.

Earlier, the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett at the UN Human Rights Council called on the “Taliban to reverse their draconian, misogynist policies and allow women to work and run businesses, including delivering essential services through NGOs and the UN.”

While addressing the 54th regular session of the Human Rights Council, Bennett noted that 60,000 women lost their jobs due to recent restrictions imposed by the Taliban, reported TOLO News.

The education and work of girls and women are the two main issues that sparked reactions at an international level.

The UNHRC's report further highlighted the discrimination against women and girls and said that there is a "systematic discrimination to which women and girls in Afghanistan are subjected."

Afghan women have been facing discrimination and injustice for two years now. Be it in terms of education, jobs, or life, they have been suffering since the Taliban took over.

Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.

Taliban have also barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses.

