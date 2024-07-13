International dignitaries, including Tony Blair, attend Anant-Radhika Ashirwad event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : International dignitaries, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, shared warm moments at the Anant-Radhika Shubh Ashirwad function on Saturday.

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, was also seen at the venue donning traditional clothes.

A spectacular ceremony being attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields is underway.

The ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian, among others.

The wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai unfolded as a fairytale, marked by grandeur and emotional moments.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding, renowned for its opulence and global celebrity attendance, also saw the presence of stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and numerous Bollywood personalities, who added to the grandeur of the event.

The ceremony, held on Friday, witnessed elegance and opulence as the bride and groom made memorable entries amidst esteemed guests.

The entry of Anant Ambani, accompanied by his parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, set the tone for the evening's festivities.

The groom's procession included his uncle Anil Ambani and siblings Akash, Isha, Shloka, and Anand, creating a moment of familial warmth and grandeur.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor