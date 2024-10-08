International Federation of Journalists condemns sentencing of Hong Kong journalist, highlights press freedom crisis

Hong Kong, October 8 : The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has condemned the prosecution of journalist Chung Pui-Kuen and called on Hong Kong authorities to uphold their commitment to press freedom.

Chung, the former editor of the now-defunct independent news website Stand News, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sedition on September 26. Former acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam was also found guilty but was released on health grounds.

On September 26, Wan Chai District Court Judge Kwok Wai-kin sentenced Chung and Lam, former editors of Stand News, to 21 and 11 months in prison, respectively, after they were convicted of sedition on August 29. Lam was released immediately due to medical reasons and for time already served during the two-year trial.

In response, the IFJ stated, "The recent sentencing of Chung Pui-Kuen and Patrick Lam underscores the alarming decline of press freedom in Hong Kong since 2020. Journalists and media workers must be able to perform their duties without fear of retribution. This decision will only serve to encourage further self-censorship among the city's embattled media community."

The trial, which began in October 2022 and was originally scheduled for 20 days, ultimately lasted 22 months. On August 29, 2024, Judge Kwok determined that 11 out of 17 articles published by Stand News were 'seditious' and that the outlet posed a danger to national security. Both journalists were convicted of conspiracy to publish and reproduce seditious materials under sections 10 (1)(c), 159A, and 159C of the Crimes Ordinance.

This case marks a significant moment in Hong Kong's media landscape, representing the first trial and national security-related conviction of a media outlet and individual journalists since the territory's handover from the United Kingdom to the People's Republic of China in 1997.

Stand News, a non-profit digital news outlet, ceased operations in December 2021 after its newsroom was raided by over 200 national security officers, leading to the deletion of its website.

As a result of such acts of suppression, Hong Kong's international press freedom ranking has plummeted in recent years, falling to 135th place in the Reporters Without Borders rankings for 2024, down from 18th place in 2002.

