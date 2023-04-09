International tattoo convention brings artist from different parts of world to Nepal

Lalitpur [Nepal], April 9 : As the 10th edition of the International Nepal Tattoo convention is being orgzed in Nepal's Lalitpur, artists from across the globe canvassed the body parts of people with beautiful designs in the Himalayan country.

The three-days event which concluded on Sunday, hosted a total of 97 stalls showcasing designs.

"I love the environment, this venue is amazing and all the art here is kind-a-mind-blowing, all the artist who came from Nepal and all across the world are very inspiring and walking around is a great experience," Bryan Henry, a tattoo artist from Colorado, US told .

The 10th edition of Nepal International Tattoo Convention, one of the most-loved tattoo festivals in the country has made its comeback after the COVID-19 pandemic led to hiatus of about three years.

The 10th edition which started from Friday and ended on Sunday (April 7-9) featured about 230 tattoo artists from different parts of the world.

The convention featured traditional, black-and-grey as well as the Tibetan motifs amongst others. This year's convention featured one of the biggest names from the tattoo world like Guy Le, Jeff Gouge. Meanwhile, Yogi, Pepa, Dillon, Marco, Rhys Gordon, Colin Zombro as well as Nepali artists Binay, Shri Kisi, John and Bimal, among others became part of the event.

"In the context of Nepal, tattoo still remains as taboo. Not a significant number of people are familiar with it. Even when I started this business, my parents were not open about the tattoos but slowly the mind-set of people is changing, they're now more open to it and is being accepted as lifestyle. These kind of events are helping to spread positive message into the society. Those who don't know about the tattoo and those people in a way who think tattoos are not good in a way should come here and see the flourishing community," Kamal Dulal, a tattoo artist from Nepal told .

Tattoo artists from Colombia, Mexico, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, France, Germany, Indonesia, USA, UK, Thailand, Serbia, Australia, Netherlands, Macau, India, along with Nepal participated in the event.

