Internet Services Disrupted Across Pakistan: Reports

Internet services in Pakistan were severely affected on Wednesday, with many areas experiencing complete outages and others facing unusually slow speeds. The exact cause of the disruption remains unknown.

BREAKING - Internet service disrupted across Pakistan - reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 31, 2024

According to several media reports, the outage is impacting numerous cities, regions, and internet service providers (ISPs) across the country. The government is currently investigating to determine the root cause of the problem.

Initial reports suggest that the issue may be related to international traffic rather than local network problems. Authorities are working to resolve the situation and restore normal internet service.