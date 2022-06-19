Int'l organisations to review human rights situation in Afghanistan

Kabul, June 19 Several international organisations, including the Human Rights Watch, International Commission of Jurists, and Amnesty International, are scheduled to convene a two-day meeting from Monday to review the human rights situation in Afghanistan and discuss ways to restore the rule of law in the war-torn nation.

The meeting will be held online, with well-known Afghan human rights advocates in attendance, reports Khaama Press.

Richard Bennett, the US Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Afghanistan, has also been invited to the meeting, where he will present the findings of his 11-day visit to Afghanistan.

During his visit from May 15-26, Bennett spoke with Taliban officials, foreign and national authorities, civil society members, and other stakeholders.

The meeting is taking place at a time when women are being denied their civil, social, political, economic, and cultural rights, according to the International Commission of Jurists.

Reports of increased persecution of ethnic and religious minorities, violations of freedom of expression, extrajudicial killings, and women's oppression, demand an in-depth examination into a global view of human rights violators, it added.

In a report earlier this month, the Human Rights Watch expressed concerns over the violations of human rights, especially those of women and girls, in Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor