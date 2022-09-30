'Int'l tourists to Cambodia to reach pre-pandemic level in 2026'

Phnom Penh, Sep 30 The number of international tourists to Cambodia is expected to reach the pre-Covid-19 pandemic level in 2026, a senior official said here on Friday.

In the pre-pandemic era, the Southeast Asian nation recorded 6.6 million international tourists in 2019, generating $4.92 billion in revenue, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Cambodia's tourism sector has significantly recovered and is forecast to attract about 7 million international tourists in 2026 or 2027, and up to 7.5 million in 2028," Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State Top Sopheak told a press conference.

He said during the first eight months of 2022, the kingdom received almost 1 million international visitors, up 720 per cent year-on-year.

"We hope that Cambodia will attract from 1.5 million to 2 million international tourists in the entirety of 2022," he added.

Tourism is one of four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy, in addition to garment export, construction and real estate, and agriculture.

Sopheak said the kingdom currently has 724 hotels, 2,122 guesthouses, 2,581 restaurants, 380 massage parlours, and 616 travel agencies as well as some karaoke bars and discos.

The kingdom is famous for its three world heritage sites, namely the Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province, the Preah Vihear Temple in Preah Vihear province, and the Sambor Prei Kuk Archaeological Site in Kampong Thom province.

Besides, it has a 450-km pristine coastline stretching across four southwestern provinces.

