"Investors in large numbers have expressed desire to invest in Madhya Pradesh": CM Mohan Yadav in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], July 14 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that a committee of Indian businessmen has taken land from the Dubai government and established a textile market in the city, adding that large numbers of investors have expressed interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh's textile sector.

"I have arrived at the textile city in Dubai and a committee of Indian businessmen have taken land from the Dubai government and established a market here... The facilities here are very good... Investors in large numbers have expressed their desire to invest in Madhya Pradesh... Madhya Pradesh is moving forward in the field of textiles," said Yadav while speaking during his visit.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Today, I reviewed the Textile Merchants Group (TEXMAS) in Dubai and held discussions with the group's officials regarding investment in Madhya Pradesh. During the meeting, discussions were held on important topics such as effective representation of textile traders in policy dialogues and regulatory matters, promoting business networking and dispute resolution, as well as organizing international trade fairs, exhibitions, and buyer-seller meetings. This will certainly boost investment in the textile sector in Madhya Pradesh and create new employment opportunities."

Building on his investor outreach, Yadav also met with the Chairman of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) in Dubai to explore opportunities for joint ventures. According to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, discussions were held on partnerships in manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, and skill development.

Additionally, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the CEO of Grew Energy to discuss Madhya Pradesh's 3.0 GW solar cell project in Narmadapuram, which is expected to create over 700 jobs.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on the second day of his visit to Dubai, held one-to-one interaction with investors and discussed the immense potential of investment opportunities in various sectors in the state.

Yadav's official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. The aim of his visit is to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of 'Global Dialogue 2025'.

Speaking to ANI, CM Mohan Yadav said, "Since this morning, we have been meeting with different people. First, we met the people from the embassy and had a discussion with them about how the Indian govt and the MP govt can do business with foreign nations in a simpler manner and what are the possible areas. We have mining and have various types of industry set ups. There is a huge potential for a food park, we have discussed it too. We allocated time for every business-related task; we also had several one-on-one discussions and interacted with many good investors."

He further emphasised the air services potential in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the need to increase flights for the state government's initiative of the Air Ambulance facility.

"We are also doing work on aviation in our state, and they (investors) are ready to support it with the guidance of the Indian government. Along with this, there are investment opportunities in different sectors which include energy sector, service sector, health and wellness and we have received some good suggestions as well. In the mining sector, which consists of gold mines, diamond mines, several types of cement industries and others in which investors showed their interest," he added.

